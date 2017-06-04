Ariana Grande to give benefit concert in Manchester

But it was not clear U.S. officials were the source of the images, which the Times defended as “neither graphic nor disrespectful of victims” and consistent with basic reporting “on weapons used in horrific crimes”.

A total of 10 people are in detention in Britain and Libya over Monday’s suicide bombing on a pop concert in the northwestern English city of Manchester by a British-born man of Libyan origin. In total, 10 people were arrested, but a man and a woman were later released.

The man seen in the images is carrying a blue backpack on his back, which police believed was used in the bombing.

Abedi, a college dropout who had grown up in the Manchester area, was known to security services because of his radical views.

While attending a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation meeting in Brussels on Thursday, both U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the leaks stemming from a growing investigation into the suicide bombing that killed 22 people and injured many more after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

Police are holding eight people in custody in connection with the attack and bomb disposal units were helping in searches as officers raided properties across the city. Numerous victims were young children.

“The joint terrorist analysis centre has concluded that the threat level should be increased for the time being from severe to critical“. To meet their friends they’ve made online.

During the visit he is expected to “reaffirm America’s commitment to the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom and our solidarity in defeating terrorism in every part of the world”, according to a State Department spokeswoman.

Authorities are chasing possible links between the bomber, Salman Abedi, and militants in Manchester, elsewhere in Europe, and in North Africa and the Middle East.

Ramadan Abedi and his youngest son, Hashem, were arrested late Wednesday. In Libya, killer Salman Abedi’s father and brother are in detention.

USA channel ABC News reported that police had found a kind of bomb-making workshop in Abedi’s home and he had apparently stockpiled enough chemicals to make additional bombs.