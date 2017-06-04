Ariana Grande to play charity concert in Manchester

22 people were killed and many more injured in a suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert last Monday.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly fearless city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour and raise money for the victims and their families.” .

All proceeds from the concert will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which benefits all those impacted by the tragedy.

Fans who were at the show will be offered free tickets to Sunday’s event, while general sale will start at 10am on Thursday.

Reached by telephone, One Manchester producer Live Nation, which also promoted Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour, of which last week’s Manchester Arena show was a part, directed NPR to an outside publicist when asked of specifics for Sunday’s concert, who responded that organizers are not commenting on security measures at this time.

Grande will perform at Emirates Old Trafford, which seats 50,000 people, along with an all-star lineup of musicians including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Niall Horan, and Take That.

However, she promised to return to the city for a charity concert.

Writing on the one-week anniversary of the tragic incident, Grande said she had spent those days “in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow”.

Grande had suspended her world tour through June 5 following the bombing.

We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us.

“However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way”.

“This event is an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate things that unite us – music, humanity and the will to do something to help others”.

“Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy”, Grande wrote. The One Manchester benefit also mentions a similar no-bag policy and likely have concertgoers undergo equally stringent security measures.

The show begins at 7.15pm and will end at 10.15pm.