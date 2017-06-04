Armed man in custody at Orlando airport; no one hurt

Minutes before an ex-Marine carrying a fake gun went to Orlando International Airport, he texted a friend that he wanted to be killed by police officers.

Michael Pettigrew, 26, was in “mental distress” when police surrounded him at the rental auto area of the airport, authorities said.

Orlando Police tweeted the armed suspect is contained, but not in custody.

Orlando International Airport was on lockdown for two hours Tuesday night after a standoff with a gunman. “Min impact to ops”, the airport said on its Twitter feed.

Police say he’s been taken into custody.

He has been committed for mental evaluation, and he is pending charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, even though the gun was not real. He pointed a gun at the officers and said “shoot me, shoot me! according to Chief Mina”.

Orlando police then tweeted out they had the suspect contained.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Chairman Frank Kruppenbacher praised the response of law enforcement and airport employees.

He said he called 911 and an operator told him there were reports of a man with a gun in one of the rental vehicle parking lots.

While a rental auto employee told Channel 9 he heard what sounded like gunfire, no shots had been fired, Fennell said. “They were a little bit late, so we were kind of rushing (to get) here”. This is still an active scene with police activity. Pettigrew was taken into police custody three hours after it began.

An airport spokesman confirmed officers had located the man and were talking to him.

Images posted on social media showed a heavy police presence in the area and passengers were anxious about their safety and missing flights.