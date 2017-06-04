Arsenal & Arsene Wenger reach an agreement

Arsenal have won the FA Cup for a record 13th time after defeating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Diego Costa equalised for Chelsea late in the second half, after Chelsea had lost Victor Moses to a second yellow card for diving, but Wenger’s men had the flawless response as Aaron Ramsey bagged the winner three minutes later.

Arsenal defender Rob Holding says he was delighted to restrict Chelsea striker Diego Costa’s impact on Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Antonio Conte has claimed Victor Moses wasn’t trying to con the referee in the FA Cup final but fell to the ground because he was exhausted.

Thus ended Chelsea’s hopes of securing a double this season, while Arsenal got a trophy to dress up what has been an otherwise dismal season by the club’s standards.

Wenger had major selection issues with Laurent Koscielny suspended and both Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel injured, so centre-back Per Mertesacker was given his first start of the season.

“They showed strength and unity”, Wenger said, “and we played spectacular football again”. “Sometimes I think it could be tiredness and I don’t think – and I repeat – if my player dived he did it with the real intention to do this”.

The most damning tweets came soon after, with Chelsea arguing Ramsey was “clearly offside”, describing the decision as a “harsh one”. “We know this team has suffered”.

And scored his 30th goal of the season.

Chelsea started the second half with more tempo and Footballer of the Year N’Golo Kante warmed David Ospina’s fingers with a deflected drive from distance before Moses brought a fine save from Ospina after Costa played him in.

“I’m happy for the manager“.

“Maybe now we’re a bit sad, but we shouldn’t forget the awesome season we’ve had being (Premier League) champions”, Courtois said. I was playing very well and the team was winning, scoring a lot of goals and defending well.

But it could also be the most fractious one in years, with Wenger and chief executive Ivan Gazidis needing to find common ground over the way the club should be run.