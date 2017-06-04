Arsenal vs Chelsea: FA Cup Final will not determine Arsene Wenger’s future

Arsenal could only have two fully fit centre backs for the FA Cup final against Chelsea this weekend.

Having been sent off during the North London side’s final Premier League game of the season at home to Everton on Sunday, Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has seen his subsequent three match ban stand following an appeal from the club.

Wenger added: “We have to do our job, we are professionals and want to win”.

On Sunday he said uncertainty over his future did affect the club’s form this season, but he again refused to expand further before the match with Chelsea.

Arsenal end the campaign in fifth, with 75 points; a total that is four more than last season, when they finished second.

Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker may be called upon by manager Arsene Wenger, though he has made only one appearance all season – coming off the bench against Everton – following fitness issues.

Fellow centre-back Gabriel came off with a knee injury and Arsene Wenger said he was not optimistic that he would be able to recover in time.

“It will not be my last match because whatever happens I will stay in football“.

It also did not help matters much that Arsenal lost both games they played against Liverpool this season, which ended up making all the difference in the final standings. But Wenger said he is not focused on his own place in history. The last worry I have is about myself. I owe this to this team and this club.

Mertesacker’s 37-minute cameo at the Emirates Stadium was the first time he had played for the club since a 1-0 win over Norwich in the Premier League in April a year ago.