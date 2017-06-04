As police release DUI arrest video Tiger’s image takes a hit

While the arrest report showed Woods had no alcohol in his system, results of a urine test that have not been released will go a long way in determining Woods’ marketability.

The Mercedes, which still had its engine running, brake lights on and right indicator flashing, was said to have sustained “fresh damage”.

On Wednesday, Jupiter Police Department controversially released dashboard footage of the former world number one failing to pass a sobriety test a short drive from his home.

One recording shows an officer giving Woods a field sobriety test.

He had difficulty tying his shoes, stumbled asked to when walk a straight line and recited the alphabet with difficulty.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions“, he said.

Following the DUI charges, the first court hearing for Tiger Woods has been scheduled for July 5.

The golfer, who is a 14-time Major champion, is now taking medication to recover from his fourth back surgery. Police reports state Woods was cooperative – he can be heard answering “yes, sir” to questions – but confused. His auto showed signs of minor damage, including two flat tires, dents in his front and rear bumpers, and a broken taillight.

Most of his sponsors, when asked by Reuters if they would review their agreements with Woods in light of Monday’s DUI arrest, either did not respond to requests for comment or said it was inappropriate to do so at this time. Woods issued a statement almost 10 hours after he was released from jail on Monday that alcohol was not involved. According to CNN, Woods puts his right foot on the hood of the officer’s vehicle, and tries to tie his shoes.

Woods had his fourth back surgery on April 20 and is out the rest of the year.

The 14-time major victor was arrested on 29 May and released a statement the following day saying that he took “full responsibility” for the incident and that he “didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly”.

“I think Tiger’s statement on Monday night, where he apologized and he said he was going to do everything he can in his power to make sure this doesn’t happen again, I think says everything”, Monahan told The Associated Press today.