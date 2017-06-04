As Trump exits Paris climate pact, other nations are defiant

Mr Trump’s decision prompted criticism from many United States business leaders, including clean tech entrepreneur and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk and Robert Iger, chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, who said they had resigned from the president’s advisory council over the issue.

It found that seven in 10 registered voters (69 per cent) said the United States should participate in the agreement, compared with only 13 per cent who said the U.S. should not.

“We were hoping there would maybe be a last minute change of heart”. The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker asked Pruitt. As Mattis said, “Climate change is impacting stability in areas of the world where our troops are operating today”. As the New York Times reported Thursday, the US has promised to supply up to $3 billion in aid for developing nations by 2020 to help them meet their emissions-cutting goals. “I think they applauded because they knew it was going to put this country at an economic disadvantage, and the reason European leaders want us to stay in is because they know it will continue to shackle our economy, though we are leading the world with respect to our Carbon dioxide reduction”.

Earlier France, Germany and Italy had issued a joint statement saying the Paris deal can not be renegotiated. “That’s what our focus has been over the last several weeks”, Pruitt replied.

Groups also flocked to the White House for pro-Paris protests to express their displeasure. “If we can’t, that’s fine”, Trump said.

“It’s both bad energy policy and, as equally important, bad for America’s leadership in the world when you couple this with what he did not do overseas in supporting and reaffirming America’s commitment on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and pulling out of the Asia-Pacific trade agreement”.

“Does the president still believe global warming is a hoax?“. Conway would only say: “The president believes in a clean environment, clean air, clean water”. He’s received awards as a businessman in that regard. Here are the reactions from all over the world on the US Leaving the Paris Agreement.

Although he wouldn’t speak for President Trump, Pruitt did share his own opinions on climate change. “Measuring with precision, from my perspective, the degree of human contribution is very challenging”, Pruitt said.

“I call on them. I think the fact that the current administration does or doesn’t get it, obviously it’s bad, but it’s not the most relevant fact”.

“Well, that’s up to them, right?” the EPA administrator told reporters.

Trump didn’t name the source of that figure during his press conference, in which he announced the United States would withdraw from the landmark agreement to lower worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.