Asian markets rally; Nikkei closes above 20000 as yen falls

Major world stock markets rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs on encouraging USA economic data, while oil prices stabilized near three-week lows following a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories.

European shares were also expected to advance, with spread-betters looking at gains of 0.6-0.7 percent for Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE.

Japan’s Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since December 2015 on Friday after a batch of strong U.S. economic data lifted Wall Street and the United States currency against the yen.

Asian stock markets rallied Friday as investor sentiment was boosted by signs of continued improvement in the US job market.

The Wall Street’s volatility index, which measures implied volatility of stocks and is often seen as investors’ fear gauge, fell below 10, near a decade-low touched last month, in another sign of investors’ confidence that markets will be stable at least for the time being.

“The U.S. slowdown in the first quarter was due to soft consumption”.

Following the latest data, the Atlanta Federal Reserve upgraded its closely-watched GDP Now forecast for April-June growth to a 4.0- percent annualized pace from 3.8 percent.

Surprisingly strong data on USA private jobs growth and factory activity in May revived traders’ appetite for the dollar and reduced the safe-haven appeal of gold and US and German government bonds.

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify next Thursday before a U.S. Senate panel investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, in a hearing that could add to difficulties facing President Donald Trump.

The news out of Washington helped the dollar rise to 111.59 yen, up from 111.40 yen in NY and well up from around the 111 yen mark earlier Thursday in Asia. The result was significantly higher than expected and lifted investor sentiment before the US government releases more comprehensive jobs report later on Friday. That was well above the 180,000 forecast by analysts, and boosted expectations that the Labor Department’s May jobs report later Friday also will show a strong gain.

Elsewhere in currency markets, traders are waiting to see if the Chinese yuan extends its recent strong and surprising gains.

China’s yuan strengthened beyond 6.8 per dollar for the first time since November 11 after the central bank pushed its reference rate, around which the spot rate can fluctuate, 0.8 percent higher.

In commodities, Brent crude LCOc1 settled down $0.13, or 0.26 percent, at $50.63 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price global oils, lost 69 cents at $49.93 a barrel in London.