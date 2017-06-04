Assange Considering Hannity’s Offer to Guest Host His Radio Show

Fox News star anchor Sean Hannity offered up his big-reach radio show to Julian Assange, the exiled founder of WikiLeaks, for a day.

Julian Assange has hinted that he may guest host a U.S. radio show from inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The Fox News presenter has not always been so fond of Assange, having accused him of waging war against the United States by publishing a cache of leaked documents over which he may still face extradition if he leaves the embassy. “My physical circumstances means that nothing is easy”, he told United States broadcaster CNN.

“Over 550 stations 14 Million listeners”, Hannity tweeted at Dotcom, who called Hannity a “good man and truth-teller” in his own tweet. Dotcom is now fighting efforts by the U.S.to extradite him from New Zealand over the charges.

Assange made the statement in a Twitter direct message Wednesday after Hannity posted an invitation to the embattled WikiLeaks founder, CNN said.

However, he appears to have changed his mind after Assange announced he’d leaked files which were thought to have affected Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in the 2016 election.

Hannity and Assange are also linked by the Seth Rich murder story.

Hannity criticized Assange in 2010, but later praised him and traveled to London to interview him. Fox News and Hannity recently backed off coverage of Rich, but Wikileaks offered a $20,000 reward for any information on his death that leads to a conviction. Assange said that is something which “must be worked through”.