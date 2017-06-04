AstraZeneca’s Lynparza slows advanced breast cancer progression

“Despite the toxicity associated with olaparib versus placebo, significant patient-centered benefits of olaparib were observed, including significantly longer quality-adjusted progression-free survival and significantly longer time without symptoms of disease or treatment toxicity”.

A study of 302 women, dubbed OlympiAD, found that those getting the drug were 42 percent less likely to see their cancer spread than those given conventional chemotherapy, according to results presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago.

The new findings will be presented on behalf of the worldwide consortium by Mark E. Robson, MD, clinical director of the Clinical Genetics Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, during the meeting’s plenary session on Sunday.

“There were fewer patients who discontinued treatment because of toxicity compared to those who received chemotherapy”, Robson said.

SUNDAY, June 4, 2017 (HealthDay News) – A twice-daily pill could help some advanced breast cancer patients avoid or delay follow-up sessions of chemotherapy, a new clinical trial reports.

Six years ago an worldwide team of physician scientists known as BRCA-TAC led a charge to advance clinical testing of the PARP inhibitor olaparib in cancer patients with known inherited mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2. The drug also caused tumors to shrink in three out of five patients who received the medication, the researchers reported. Before enrolment, patients had prior treatment with an anthracycline (unless contraindicated) and a taxane; hormone receptor-positive patients received at least one endocrine medicine or were not eligible for endocrine medicines.

AbbVie Inc.’s experimental treatment in the same class failed in April, making the AstraZeneca-funded study the first to show that PARP drugs might also help those with breast cancer driven by the inherited mutations. In addition, the objective response rate (ORR) was more than doubled, with 59.9% of patients in the Lynparza arm showing response to treatment, compared to 28.8% of patients treated with chemotherapy. The worldwide trial was conducted in 19 countries from across Europe, Asia, North America and South America.

“The OlympiAD results shared today mark the first time a targeted therapy shows benefit over the current standard of care for patients with HER2-negative gBRCA-mutated metastatic breast cancer”.

PARP – poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase – is an enzyme used by healthy cells to fix themselves. Lynparza is the foundation of AstraZeneca’s industry-leading portfolio of approved and potential new medicines targeting DNA damage response (DDR) mechanisms in cancer cells.

About 60 percent of those given Lynparza responded to the therapy, compared with 29 percent of those treated with conventional chemotherapy. It is also approved in the USA as monotherapy in patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated (as detected by an FDA-test) advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with three or more prior lines of chemotherapy. “Patients and clinical investigators eagerly awaited phase III studies to obtain regulatory approval for PARP inhibitors in BRCA-related malignancy”. Similarly, olaparib was associated with improved time without symptoms of disease or toxicity (TWiST), a measure of “good quality of life” time during which patients are free of symptomatic disease and adverse events (TWiST: 13.5 vs 7.21 months; P .0001). Olaparib selectively binds to and inhibits PARP, preventing it from repairing DNA damage in cancer cells, particularly those cancer cells which have lost BRCA1 or BRCA2 function.

The Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center was founded in 2012 as the first comprehensive center exclusively devoted to advancing care for individuals with and at-risk for BRCA gene mutations at every stage. Together, BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations account for about 20 to 25% of hereditary breast cancers and about 5 to 10% of all breast cancers.

Trial participants all had inherited mutations in the BRCA genes, which predispose women to cancer, and were an average of about 44 years old – younger than typical breast cancer patients.

Robson said the AstraZeneca drug should be tested in combination with a variety of other therapies to assess if they “can improve the responses and extend the benefit”.