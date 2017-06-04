Asus Announced Asus ZenBook Pro (UX550) at Computex

The world of convertible laptops just got its thinnest yet. It weighs 2.4 lbs, but don’t let the size and weight fool you. Sporting a 15.6-inch 4K UHD NanoEdge display, the Windows 10-powered laptop is powered by a seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, along with an Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB PCIe x4 SSD storage. As The Verge notes, both the ZenBook Flip S and Deluxe laptops are lined with a nice line of golden sheen, which results in a truly astonishing appearance of boldness and luxury.

Despite the fact that we are talking about a professional computer for use in photo and video editing and design, the available configuration even recommends it for gaming in Full HD resolutions. To protect the sensitive touch-enabled screen, it will also be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, so there’s no need to worry about it breaking or scratching easily. The said hinges are designed in a way that allows them to measure 3.9 mm thick while capable of opening and closing for 20,000 times at least. The battery supports fast charging meaning that the 45 watt USB-C power adaptor can supply 60 percent charge in just 49 minutes.

On Monday, May 29, Asus showcased their new laptops, such as the 2-in-1 Zenbook Flip S, the Zenbook Pro, and VivoBook Pro.

Asus just finished its Computex Taipei 2017 press conference, and in a surprising departure for the Taiwanese company, it was totally straightforward.

“ASUS has been at the forefront of delivering new technology and experiences for many years”.

Thus, if one is planning to hit the market for a new laptop, Asus could be the right choice.

The VivoBook S is a decently priced – $499 to be specific – laptop that comes in a 17.9 mm thick aluminum case somewhat resembling the MacBook Pro.

The Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe is shown hooked up to dual 4K monitors. The convertible laptop will come in various variants all of which will feature a 13.3in 4K touchscreen that can flip 360 degrees. Along with such incredible features, the company claims that it has a battery life of up to 14 hours. However, the Vivo AiO features an Intel Core i5 CPU with GTX 930MX graphics, while the Zen AiO features an Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 32GB of RAM and a GTX 1050. To top it all off, the ZenBook Flip S is also a convertible and weighs lighter than HP Spectre x360 and MacBook Air at 2.4 pounds.