At least 6 dead, 20 injured in London Bridge attack

As of Saturday night, police had confirmed six people were killed and 20 injured, while police said three suspects were shot dead.

Another witness called Gerard said the suspects stabbed a series of people near Borough Market and shouted, “This is for Allah“. The Metropolitan Police head of counter-terrorism, Mark Rowley, said police believe all of the attackers were killed, but investigations are underway to ensure there are no more. The police said that the canisters the attackers wore, making them look like suicide bombers, were fake.

Shocked over the deadly London terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned the deadly incident, while extending his condolences to the bereaved families.

This is the third terror attack on United Kingdom soil so far in 2017, following an attack on London’s Westminster Bridge in March and then last month’s suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester.

“(The man) said he had been stabbed in the neck and I was holding his bandage and wound while he was talking to the police”.

Will Haven, managing editor of The Spectator in London, told Sky he “certainly saw people who looked like they’d been run over”.

The attack came days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, mostly teenagers at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester.

At least 20 people were taken to hospitals across London after the deadly incident which took place last night, leaving the whole nation in shock which still recovers from the Manchester Arena suicide bombing almost two weeks ago.

Police have opened a casualty bureau line for people concerned about loved ones on 0800 0961 233. “Other witnesses have also mentioned seeing knife victims”.

Witnesses said people ran into a bar to seek shelter.

The British police said it was dealing with an incident as some 120 police cars were seen heading towards the bridge.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemning the incident called it a “deliberate and cowardly attack”.

A person who was on London Bridge after the incident said that she saw three people who appeared to have their throats cut.

No-one has so far claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in central London.

More than 30 people have been hospitalized with injuries.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, also took to Twitter said that her thoughts were “with all those affected”.

Ms Jones said police were on the scene within two minutes, quickly followed by ambulances.

She will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday, No 10 said. Police initially said a third incident was reported in Vauxhall, but later said it was an unrelated stabbing.

“At this time”, an official statement said, “we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States” as a result of the London attack. In Washington, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said USA security officials were following the events in London closely, and that Trump was up to date on the details.