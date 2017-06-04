At least a dozen hurt in North Carolina storms

US-421 was closed in both directions just north of Clinton Holder said the storms appeared to have taken a path from west to east just north of Clinton and the Basstown, Keener, and Kitty Fork areas were the worst hit.

This is the second time in two weeks that Sampson County has been hit with severe storms. Assistant County Manager Susan Holder said 12-18 structures were damaged. We know two people were injured after a tree fell onto a auto on Hobbton Highway near Clinton.

Officials say they have received more than a dozen reports of flipped homes. Duke Energy reported about 1,800 customers without service Tuesday morning.

Last week, an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 110 miles per hour touched down in the county, ripping through the Autryville Fire Department’s firehouse and destroying several homes. A number of hog and poultry farm houses were destroyed.

A tornado struck the county May 23, heavily damaging a fire station in Autryville.

