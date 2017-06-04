At least six dead after string of explosions hit funeral in Kabul

The previous day’s protests erupted against the government demanding better security following a suicide bomb attack in Kabul’s diplomatic quarter on 31 May that killed at least 90 people and injured hundreds.

The funeral was attended by senior Afghan government officials including Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. Abdullah described the incident on TV, Sune Engel Rasmussen of The Guardian said on CNN.

Ghani’s office issued a statement expressing condolences for the families of people who died in the protest but urged protesters not to allow “other opportunists” to use their demonstrations as an opportunity for violence for their own goals.

Protesters accused the government of failure to maintain security in the country. Jamiat is a largely Tajik political movement and an adversary of the Taliban.

Friday’s protest rally was staged to demand President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah step down for failing to provide security and prevent a massive truck bombing in the capital on Wednesday.

“We have intelligence reports that our enemies are trying again to carry out attacks on gatherings and demonstrations”, said Kabul garrison commander Gul Nabi Ahmadzai.

“There have been too many martyrs, and too much blood spilt”, Ghani said in another tweet.

The funeral was for a senator’s son – one of five people killed when police fired on demonstrators at a march in Kabul.

Abdullah, who is the country’s second-most powerful man, was also at the funeral but was unharmed.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the bombing yet.

The recent spate of violence comes as President Trump is reviewing the United States’ Afghan policy amid a push by some members of his administration to send more troops to Afghanistan to fight the Taliban and other militant groups.

Friday’s protestors were demanding the resignation of top Afghan officials following Wednesday’s auto bomb explosion near the USA embassy that killed eight people and wounded 25 others.

The tense week of violence during the holy fasting month of Ramadan has left hospitals in the city overwhelmed, with many running beyond capacity to treat the injured. The Taliban claimed responsibility at the start of the holy period for a vehicle bombing that killed at least 18 people May 27 in eastern Afghanistan. “Ensuring security in Kabul is an urgent priority, as this city continues to experience the highest number of civilian casualties”, he said.

Ahmed Mengli reported from Kabul and Saphora Smith reported from London.

The Taliban said its fighters have no role in the explosions that took place during the burial and funeral ceremony in Sarai Shamali area of Kabul.