At least two killed in Philippine casino attack

The General said one gunman is believed to be behind the attack, in which a security guard was shot and 75 people were reported injured, today.

Dela Rosa said the gunman only fired at a television screen and did not take aim at any people.

The details of how the attacker managed to smuggle gasoline and assault rifle into the studio are not clear, but it appears that he did not fire at people, the police chief added. “He lay down on the bed, covered himself in a thick blanket and apparently doused himself in gasoline”. “We can not attribute this to terrorism”.

Jay Dones, a witness on the scene, said some employees had told him a gunman fired shots in the air.

President Donald Trump incorrectly labeled violence in the Philippines on Thursday a “terrorist attack” just minutes before officials said it was the result of a suspected robbery.

But dela Rosa said: “We can not attribute this to terrorism”.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella also insisted that it was not an act of terror.

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa told reporters that police searching for the gunman found him dead of apparent suicide in a hotel room in the complex.

Kimberly Molitas, a spokeswoman for the capital’s police office, said 113 million Philippine pesos ($2.27 million) worth of casino chips stolen during the raid had been recovered.

The man then left the room and went upstairs to a hotel section of the complex, according to dela Rosa.

A guard was shot in the attack but survived and about 70 others suffered mainly minor injuries as they ran to escape. “But one woman I was trying to save fell from the second floor”.

The gunman, who dela Rosa described as “white, with a mustache”, about 6 feet tall and English speaking, fled the gambling area and barged into a room on the 5th floor of Maxims Hotel, which is part of the Resorts complex.

The SITE Intelligence Group reported earlier that a Filipino ISIS operative claimed responsibility for the attack.

“When we smelled smoke, we made a decision to go for the exit in the carpark”.

“I got her bag so her family will know what happened to her, ” he said.

Outside the complex, relatives of people caught inside waited on Friday to hear news of their loved ones.

“They were not targeting the casino players, and we rushed out through the emergency exits”. “I am very anxious as a parent, I need to find her”, he said. “We haven’t heard from her”.

President Duterte has said he fears Islamic State’s “terrible ideology” will spread on Mindanao, an island of 22 million people, and has warned it could become a haven for supporters fleeing Iraq and Syria. There, in the city of Marawi, government forces have been battling ISIS-linked militants for control of the city.

Philippines forces are now battling Isis-linked militants in Marawi, a city on the island of Mindanao in a conflict that has killed 140 people and displaced more than 70,000.