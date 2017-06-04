Athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

In other athenahealth news, SVP Bradford Kyle Armbrester sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. 10,958 were accumulated by Pacad Invest Ltd. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 5.92M shares. Dow Chem Co now has $77.90 billion valuation. The stock rose 0.65% or $0.25 reaching $38.8. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.2% or 1.07 million shares. TransCanada Corporation (USA) (NYSE:TRP) has risen 15.03% since May 31, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 17.22% the S&P500.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Athenahealth Inc (ATHN) stake by 37.16% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley holds 0.14% in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) or 4.12 million shares. 10,000 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. The stock was last seen 3.79% higher, reaching at $139.06 on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Leerink Swann set a $140.00 price target on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. athenahealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.05. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $152 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Monday, October 26 report. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The company was maintained on Monday, December 14 by Topeka Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $140 target in Friday, July 22 report.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHN. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, October 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2016 Q4. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2016Q3. It increased, as 34 investors sold ATHN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 286,055 were reported by Allianz Asset Management Ag. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 8,510 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Clearbridge Ltd has invested 0% in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN). California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of athenahealth by 0.9% in the third quarter. 3,139 were reported by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 59,544 shares. Kessler Inv Lc has 2,504 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN). Globeflex Capital Lp owns 2,700 shares. It also upped Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 35,295 shares and now owns 36,887 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.

Since December 1, 2016, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $5.32 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $504,380 was made by Bush Jonathan on Wednesday, February 1. Another trade for 3,398 shares valued at $363,654 was sold by O’Brien Timothy John. On Thursday, December 1 the insider Park Ed sold $141,900. KANE JOHN A sold $353,941 worth of stock. Also, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 300 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. BOGER RICHARD LEE sold $99,470 worth of stock.

Pitcairn owns 2,522 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

ATHN's SI was 7.51M shares in May as released by FINRA. The stock has "Hold" rating by Jefferies on Friday, May 19.

Topeka Capital Markets maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Monday, July 27 report. The stock of athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) has "Overweight" rating given on Wednesday, January 4 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.