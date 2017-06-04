Atletico Madrid transfer ban upheld by Court of Arbitration for Sport

Cape Town – Antoine Griezmann insists he will make a decision on his future in the coming weeks, although Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo will have the final say.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann will sign a new contract at the club, effectively ending all speculation regarding a move to Manchester United this summer. The 26-year-old has made a decision to accept Atletico’s new contract that was offered to him three weeks ago when several offers from other clubs came flooding into Atletico Madrid’s offices.

Reports Thursday began to swirl that Manchester United was dropping its interest in Griezmann, potentially turning its focus to fellow Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette of Lyon.

There were also doubts today about Atletico’s willingness to sell Griezmann after it was confirmed the club has been hit with a transfer ban which means they can not sign players until the January 2018 window.

United were keen on the France forward and were considering whether to trigger his 100m euro (£87m) escape clause.

Ryan Giggs thinks Manchester United’s nearly desperate need for a lethal goalscorer means a move for Antoine Griezmann is still a distinct possibility.

Griezmann has been heavily linked to Manchester United for quite a long time but the move has quickly stalled.

“I’m not so sure if we’ve heard the end of that [Griezmann to United]”, he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

‘United need goals. All the teams I played in there were goals from everywhere.

According to the Telegraph, United have severely cooled their interest in Griezmann and have drawn up a three-man shortlist of Andrea Belotti, Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata as replacements for Ibrahimovic.