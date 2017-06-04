Attacks Near London Bridge Are “Terrorist” Incidents

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism“, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

A witness tells BBC that a white van veered off the pavement on the London Bridge and struck as many as six people.

– The men armed with knives left the vehicle and attacked people in the nearby Borough Market area on the south side of the Thames, witnesses said.

London Bridge and Borough Market were cordoned off to a distance of roughly 500m, according to local reports.

More than one person has died in a terrorist incident in central London which is still ongoing, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Mr Trump later called Prime Minister Theresa May to offer his condolences.

London Bridge has been closed in both directions, while neighbouring Southwark Bridge has also been shut.

About two hours after the first reports of an incident, television images showed people walking away from the London Bridge area with their hands on their heads.

Metropolitan police are advising people to run to a place of safety, hide or barricade yourself in, at this current time.

The attack comes nearly two weeks after 22 people died in a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester.

British Transport Police reported multiple casualties at that incident.

Here’s what we know, and the questions still being asked. Frank, thanks so much for speaking with us. “We were eventually led out of the bar and some kind people working in a hotel let us come in to use the bathroom and to give us water”. What are authorities telling us?

LONDON is being rocked by a night of terror. “We are with you”, he tweeted. There was a BBC reporter who just happened to be on the bridge this evening, and what she said – her name is Holly Jones.

The van swerved into oncoming lanes before hitting a bus stop and coming to a stop, Roberts said.

Jones told the BBC she thought four of the pedestrians were severely injured and being treated by paramedics.

“Horrified by the events in London”, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said in a tweet. It’s very congested. People don’t drive that fast down there.

Three attackers, wearing hoax explosive vests, were shot and killed by police.

“A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps”. “He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”. There were also reports three people got out of the vehicle and started stabbing.

Canadian diplomats in England were advising Canadians to avoid the area around London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market until the areas were deemed safe. I’ve spent a lot of time there.

Armed police and a bomb squad are at the scene, BBC and The Sun report. There is video up on Twitter of police going into a restaurant and yelling at people to stay on the ground. And that’s what we have at Borough Market.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has tweeted his horror at the “brutal and shocking” incidents, thanking the emergency services for their work. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

Many revellers were out in the area of the capital enjoying a Saturday night out.