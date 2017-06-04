Audi used software to cheat diesel emissions tests

Audi was quick to respond to the allegations and announced it will recall around 24,000 vehicles because they can emit excess NOx emissions during “certain driving conditions”.

Some 24,000 Audi flagship A8 sedans and A7 four-door coupes built between 2010 and 2013 will be recalled after “irregularities” were discovered in emission tests that indicated the cars might spew out as much as twice the pollution limits under some circumstances, Ingolstadt, Germany-based Audi said Thursday in an emailed statement. Volkswagen Group CEO Matthias Mueller was asked to appear at the ministry’s headquarters in Berlin today, a spokesman told Reuters.

“Engine speed can be influenced unfavorably by the gearbox software” in the affected cars, which can be made compliant with a software update that takes about 30 minutes, Audi said.

Audi’s emissions scandal flared up again on Thursday after the German government accused the carmaker of cheating emissions tests with its top-end models, the first time Audi has been accused of such wrongdoing in its home country.

The minister has set a June 12 deadline for the carmaker to come up with a comprehensive plan to refit the cars, the paper added.

Munich prosecutors launched an investigation into Audi earlier this year, raiding the company’s offices while executives were holding their annual news conference in March. It will continue to cooperate with Germany’s KBA motor vehicle authority, Audi said.

A source close to Audi said problems in the interaction between transmission and engine control units are to blame for the emissions overshoot.