Australia unlikely to pick pace quartet for Champions Trophy opener

“If we look back at the last MOU I think players gave back $10 million to grassroots cricket, which is quite significant”.

· Australia have not won an ODI at Edgbaston since 1993, since then they’ve lost two, tied one and seen four games not-completed. He reiterated the importance of focusing on the job at hand and not giving too much thought to off-field issues.

Virat Kohli leads a vastly experienced India side that includes former skipper MS Dhoni, one of eight players who helped win the tournament four years ago. “So my focus is on that and I’ll let the ACA handle everything else”.

Pacemen Tim Southee and Trent Boult are proven performers in England, but Southee said: “We know the conditions, but you can’t rely on that”.

“If it’s a nice sunny day then it’s probably going to be good for batting, and if there’s a bit of cloud about then perhaps the ball might be able to shift in the air a little bit and get a bit of assistance off the wicket”, Smith said.

“I don’t think we’ll end up going with the four big quicks”, said Smith.

The Australian skipper added that Stoinis has been bowling well and has not been exhibiting any signs of being troubled by the shoulder injury he suffered in India.

“If it is good batting and the sun is out hopefully we can put a bit of pressure on those guys and try and play the way we did in Australia“, Smith said. “They’re quality players and we’ve got a quality squad”.

New Zealand beat Australia 2-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee series in February, which Smith sat out.

The only selection dilemma in an otherwise settled batting line up is who amongst Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn will get the nod to fulfil the finisher’s role.

As far as the big hitting department is concerned, the side will look up to the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn, with both coming off decent performances in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

Friday’s encounter at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground is set to feature several survivors, with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson having cemented his place as one of the world’s best batsmen in the intervening two years.

Pitted alongside New Zealand, England and Bangladesh, I personally feel Australia have certainly got the goods in them in making it to the final four of the tournament. A few guys are back in the team. “He’s coming along nicely”.

In the opening match of ICC Champions Trophy, England showed why they are touted as one of the favourites to win the title after a comprehensive win against Bangladesh in tournament opener on Thursday.

Smith also sat the game out and has not played an ODI for almost five months having been involved in Test and IPL action in India since March.

“It’s very challenging in the nets, particularly if there’s a little bit in the wicket”.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the quicks in the warm-up match against Sri Lanka at The Oval, returning 1-47 on a flat deck that offered little for the bowlers. “You just have to realise 50 overs are a lot more than 20 and you can reign things back”, he said of the adjustment to ODI cricket.