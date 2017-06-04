Australian Home-Building Approvals Rise

The seasonally-adjusted estimate for total dwellings approvals climbed 4.4 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 10.3 percent decline in March.

Approvals for private sector houses rose 0.5 per cent in the month, and the “other dwellings” category, which includes apartment blocks and townhouses, was up 9.6 per cent. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a 3 per cent increase after a previously reported 13.4 per cent decline.

The slowing of the country’s biggest-ever housing construction boom continued in April, with the number of new apartment approvals falling to the lowest level in two years.

“The detail suggests weather disruptions contributed to the choppy pattern over March-April, although the broader picture of a high-rise driven slowdown remains intact”, Westpac economist Matthew Hassan said.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) report building approvals increased in the Australian Capital Territory (3.6%), Queensland (3.4%), New South Wales (1.7%), South Australia (1.6%) and Tasmania (0.3%). “The April 2017 data showed that the number of dwellings approved is now 14 per cent below the peak in May 2016”.