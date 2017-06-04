Author of MIT climate study says Trump got it wrong

Climate researchers have immediately taken issue with the President’s use of the data.

This decision came after months of debate within the administration about whether to stay in the landmark worldwide climate agreement. But let’s assume that Trump meant a reduction from the projections of temperature increases that would happen without the Paris Agreement.

Russian Federation is a signatory of the Paris Agreement, and the Kremlin said this week it would remain in the climate accord. Canada has also reportedly been reaching out to usa governors to try and coordinate work on climate change.

Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank joined a growing chorus of corporate executives criticizing President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. White House advisers point to Trump’s decision to renegotiate, rather than scrap, the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico as a sign that the president isn’t recoiling from all of America’s commitments.

But many foreign leaders involved said that wasn’t an option.

But Britain did not sign a joint statement by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy, who said they regretted Trump’s decision and insisted that the accord can not be renegotiated.

The U.S. mayors are joined by dozens of worldwide mayors who have made their own commitments to the climate agreement meant to limit the rise of global average temperatures to 2.0 degrees Celsius. “As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do”, the president said during the press conference, “I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States, which is what it does”.

The Paris Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise in this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Countries won’t follow Trump out of the Paris climate agreement and over a cliff.

While the agreement was non-binding and any commitments were voluntarily, it was still championed by environmentalists for being a step in the right direction.

And supporters of the agreement in the USA, which was painstakingly negotiated under the Obama administration, argued that even if that was possible, the damage to America’s reputation had already been done.

Below, a look at Obama’s reaction, as well as others from politicians, environmentalists and various stakeholders.

“Donald Trump has absolutely chosen the wrong course”. The Paris Agreement is a milestone of the ongoing UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which is committed to ongoing annual meetings to regularly revisit and ratchet up nations’ climate goals, making them more ambitious over time. And even some people fearful of climate change thought Paris was an imperfect deal. The EU is planning to reinforce existing partner relations and find new allies from among the world’s biggest economies as well as countries most vulnerable to climate change to vigorously move forward with implementing the Paris Agreement. There is simply no case for withdrawal, other than a desire to double down on an ill-informed campaign promise, while the case for staying in is overwhelming.

Republican politicians and representatives of the coal industry cheered Trump’s action.

“I am proud to stand with other governors as we make sure that the inaction in D.C.is met by an equal force of action from the states”, Inslee said in a press statement announcing the creation of the alliance on Thursday.