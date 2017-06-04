Auto runs into London Bridge pedestrians; multiple injuries

The attacks come days ahead of an 8 June election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called just after 10 p.m. (2100GMT) to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on the bridge, which crosses the River Thames in central London.

British Prime Minister Theresa May reacted today to an attack that killed seven people in London by saying things could not continue as they were and that the strategy for dealing with terrorism needed to be reviewed in four ways.

The High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom is confirming that a Canadian has been “impacted” by Saturday night’s deadly terrorist attack in London.

A fearless punter told how he threw pint glasses, beer bottles and bar stools at terrorists as they went on a stabbing spree near London Bridge. They were stabbing everyone. Multiple witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting as many as six pedestrians.

Islamic State earlier on Saturday sent out a call on instant messaging service Telegram urging its followers to launch attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

British Transport Police added that one officer suffered serious injuries responding to the attack, but was expected to survive.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London, said she had ” heard truly remarkable stories of extraordinarily fearless actions by officers on and off duty who were first on the scene”.

The attack came only minutes after the end of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus, in an area teeming with bars where many fans were watching the football on television. It had been raised to critical after the Manchester attack, then lowered again days later.

“The Conservative party will not be campaigning nationally today. We need to go back to evidence-based policy”.

British police arrested 12 people Sunday in connection with the attacks in London that left seven people dead, after raiding several addresses in Barking, a suburb to the east of the capital.

Similar attacks, in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris, have been carried out by militants over the past couple of years.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued a statement expressing her sympathy. “We can not allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed”, said May, indicating that this was precisely what the internet provides. “GOD BLESS!” Trump said in one of two tweets.

THE Ahmadiyya Muslim community across Scotland has united to “strongly condemn” the London terror attack.

Police also said they were responding to another incident in the Vauxhall area, over a mile away. The terrorists were confronted and shot by armed officers within 8 minutes of the police receiving the first emergency call. “The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes“, he said.

“In two or five seconds, they shot all the three men down”, Sciotto told the BBC.

“We ran for like 100 metres and then saw loads of police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense gunfire”, he said.

“Five credible plots have been disrupted since March”.

He stabbed a police officer to death before being shot dead by a ministerial bodyguard.

Witnesses described a white van careering into pedestrians near London Bridge and knocking over several people.

Video posted to Twitter showed people posting signs that stated #TurntoLove #ForLondon and #ISISwillLose #LoveWillWin at the London Bridge cordon Sunday morning. And then there was a man with a knife, he was running. “People went to her aid”.

“In terms of their planning and execution, the recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”.

“She was bleeding heavily from the neck and from her mouth”, he told BBC News.

“I saw a young girl being stabbed in the chest”, he told LBC radio.