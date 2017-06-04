Axios: Trump pulling USA out of Paris climate deal

Claiming that the Paris climate accord was not tough on India and China, President Donald Trump declared Thursday that he was pulling the USA from the landmark agreement.

Five Nordic countries have written a last-minute letter to President Donald Trump urging him to “make the right decision” and keep America signed onto the Paris climate accord.

Trump refused to endorse the landmark climate change accord at a summit of the G7 group of wealthy nations, saying he needed more time to decide, and promised an announcement this week.

“It is absolutely essential that the world implements the Paris Agreement [on climate change] – and that we fulfil that duty with increased ambition”, he emphasised, recalling the ground-breaking agreement that entered into force last November. He tweeted over the weekend that he would make a decision “next week”.

Which puts the US right alongside Syria and Nicaragua – the only two countries that declined to be a part of the agreement.

Leaving the deal would fulfill a central campaign pledge, but would certainly anger worldwide allies that spent years in hard negotiations that produced an accord to reduce carbon emissions.

Under former President Barack Obama, the US had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

Canada’s commitments under the agreement are to reduce annual emissions to 30 per cent less than they were in 2005 by 2030.

“The U.S. traditionally has been an absolute leader on the climate agenda, certainly in the last eight years, and if they do pull out we’ll have to see what other countries are prepared to step up on a leadership position on this”, he said.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said Wednesday in Alaska that he had “yet to read what the actual Paris Agreement is”, and would have to read it before weighing in.

The White House did not confirm those reports and it was unclear whether Trump would fully scrap U.S. participation or merely water down United States emissions objectives.

Worldwide leaders began reacting to the reports of Trump’s plans.

Highlighting the seriousness of the impact of climate change on the planet and its inhabitants, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres yesterday (30 May 2017) called for sustained action to meet the global challenge and to ensure a peaceful and sustainable future for all.

He added: “The world is in a mess”.

Touting the Paris Climate Agreement previous year, President Barack Obama called the deal a “turning point” and “the best possible shot to save the one planet we’ve got”.

Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila said a USA withdrawal would be a big setback, adding that “we must find partners to continue, because this work must not stop”.

While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis. That promise helped rally supporters sharing his skepticism of global efforts to police United States carbon emissions. “We can not phase out fossil fuels overnight”.

As the world’s second-biggest polluter after China, a move by the U.S.to scrap the accord involving nearly 200 nations would pour hundreds of billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and speed up the warming trend already taking place.

He also said that he would engage more with Governments and major actors, including the coal, oil and gas industries, to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy, and committed stronger support by the entire United Nations development system to Governments as they strive to meet climate commitments and achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially at the country level. Withdrawing would leave the United States as one of just three countries outside the agreement. A source told Reuters that India had also indicated it would stick by the deal.

American corporate leaders have also appealed to the businessman-turned-president to stay. He also had to navigate a split among his advisers on the issue. But allies of Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, who wants the U.S.to leave, made it known that Trump privately agrees with them. They said the deal would require the U.S. government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, which would hurt business.

That fight has played out within Trump’s administration.

Trump’s influential daughter Ivanka Trump’s preference is to stay, but she has made it a priority to establish a review process so her father would hear from all sides, said a senior administration official. But the targets were voluntary, meaning the USA and the almost 200 other nations in the agreement could alter their commitments.

Both solar- and coal-related exchange traded funds were widely underperforming the overall stock market on Wednesday.