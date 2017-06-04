BA boss not to quit as chaos continues

British Airways said many of its IT systems were back up and running Sunday, but some travelers will likely face cancellations and delays for a third straight day after a global computer failure grounded hundreds of flights.

British Airways canceled another 27 flights and had 117 more delayed on Monday.

The disruption hit British Airways during one of the U.K.’s busiest travel weekends, with a public holiday on Monday, and the long Memorial Day break in the U.S.

Measures in his four-year programme to boost margins include cutting nearly 700 back-office jobs, as well as maintenance posts, outsourcing some technology operations and switching to paid-for food on short-haul flights.

“We are aiming to operate a near-normal schedule at Gatwick and the majority of services from Heathrow on Sunday”, the airline said.

“At this stage we know there was an exceptional power surge that collapsed our IT systems, bringing down all our flight, baggage and customer communication systems”, said the CEO of British Airways, Alex Cruz, in a statement Monday.

Strickland said Heathrow was worst affected because it is the biggest BA hub and handles more long haul flights.

A British Airways spokesperson told ABC News on Monday, “The power supply issue was at one of our United Kingdom data centers local to the Heathrow area”.

However, the airline admitted a “significant number of customers” are still without their luggage following the disruption which began on Saturday and affected 75,000 passengers.

Many have had their flights cancelled, have been separated from their luggage or are now stranded overseas as the airline struggles to recover from Saturday’s incident.

In a video statement, Cruz apologized, saying “I know this has been a disgusting time for customers”.

The GMB union said that BA’s IT systems had shortcomings after they made a number of staff redundant and shifted their work to India in 2016. Flightright.com estimated that British Airways would have to pay around 61 million euros ($68 million) in compensation under European Union rules.

Heathrow Airport says BA now expects to run a full flight schedule on Tuesday.

Thousands of bags remain at Heathrow Airport, but BA has advised passengers not to return to collect them, saying they will be couriered to customers.

He also emphatically stated that there was no evidence that the outage was caused by a cyberattack. While other airlines have been hit by computer problems, the scale and length of BA’s troubles were unusual.

Incoming flights were also cancelled, leaving passengers stranded at airports across the world.

“Passengers caught up in this disruption should be informed of their legal rights by British Airways, but they can find out the full details of their rights during delays and cancellations by visiting the CAA website”.