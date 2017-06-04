Back in the race: Predators blow by Penguins in Game 3

Peter Laviolette won’t talk about his lineup but is expected to make some changes with his Nashville Predators down 2-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins going into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Volquez no-hits the DiamondbacksVolquez honors Ventura with no-hitterCrasnick: Volquez throwing strikes led to no-hitterMemorial not a good warmup for U.S. “Hopefully we’re a little hungrier” in Game 4 on Monday. The capacity crowd erupted in cheers, including country star Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman slapping high fives. Credit Rinne for coming through with a stingy performance and helping the Predators improve to 8-1 at home this postseason. Then Gaudreau, who scored his first career National Hockey League goal in Game 1, scored 42 seconds later to put Nashville ahead with his wrister from the high slot, taking advantage of a screen by Penguins defenseman Ian Cole to beat Murray glove-side.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan considers it a benefit because banged-up and exhausted players get an extra 24 hours to rest.

Pittsburgh is 0-for-10 on the power play in the past two games.

Craig Smith scored on a breakaway early in the third period, before a power play goal by Mattias Ekholm made it 5-1. Viktor Arvidsson won a puck battle and fed Neal to give the Predators their first two-goal lead of the series.

“It’s tough to know what it’s all about until you go through it and we were able to go through it previous year”, goaltender Matt Murray said.

“They got some momentum when they got that power-play goal”, Crosby said. “We have certainly got to figure that out as a group”. He has pulled within one goal Dino Ciccarelli’s rookie record of 14. “We want them to get pucks on the net because they have the ability to score”.

So the Penguins and Predators will just have to take the unfamiliar schedule and make the most of it. First, he stopped Phil Kessel’s wrister from the right circle. “It was a good job of limiting that tonight”.

James Neal has given Nashville a 3-1 lead over Pittsburgh after two periods of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The goal ended a 72:54 drought for Nashville, which had outshot the Penguins 18-9 in the first Final game ever played in Nashville. I think it gives them confidence.

Pittsburgh is a woeful 1 for 13 on the power play in the series, with just four total shots on goal. With an assist, Crosby now has 160 career playoff points (56 goals, 104 assists) and tied Mike Bossy, Gordie Howe, Bobby Smith and Al MacInnis for 20th all-time.

Injured Penguins center Nick Bonino was not on the ice for warmups, and he’ll miss Game 3 after taking a puck off the left foot or ankle on Wednesday. Laviolette sat veterans Cody McLeod and Vern Fiddler to get more speed with Harry Zolnierczyk and P.A. Parenteau. “You can look at it a couple different ways”.