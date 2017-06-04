Bale ends season on good note, celebrates title at home

Real Madrid is the European champion for the third time in four seasons, defeating Juventus 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday. He does what he wants.Juventus has won the main prize just twice in eight finals, while Madrid are after their 12th European crown, but Buffon sees that as a challenge to meet head on.

Real Madrid have beaten Juventus 4-1 to retain the Champions League Final at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The Spanish club already has six European Cups and five Champions League titles to their name.

Mario Mandzukic scored one of the best goals in the history of European Cup Finals, with an overhead kick that looped over Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Casemiro’s deflected long-range strike put the La Liga champions ahead once again, while Ronald and substitute Marco Asensio made sure of the victory.

The Wales forward has not played since coming off in the first half of El Clasico on April 23, and admitted he may have rushed his return following an operation in November.

It was Zidane’s stunning volley against Bayer Leverkusen that won Real the 2002 title in Glasgow, while past year, five months after replacing Rafael Benitez as coach, he breathed new life into a demotivated team and took them to the Champions League trophy.

“Every Real Madrid fan is so grateful to him, he lifted our level of talent when he arrived in 2001 and was the best player in the world”.

Leonardo Bonucci’s weighted pass from deep was perfectly volleyed into the penalty area by Alex Sandro.

A loose ball broke to him on the edge of the box and the Brazilian midfielder unleashed a right-foot shot that flicked off the heels of Madrid old boy Sami Khedira before spinning past the helpless Buffon.

The Spaniards rode the momentum and quickly added a third, Juve again poor in passing their way out of defence, as Luka Modric won back possession and then pulled back from the by-line for Ronaldo to turn in from close range, getting between Giorgio Chiellini and Bonucci.

It should come as no shock that the Real Madrid superstar scored but it is the records he continues to break which astound.

Three minutes later it was game over as Ronaldo netted his 12th goal in this season’s tournament, moving a goal clear of Messi, and 105th overall.

Juve’s misery was compounded by the petty sending off of winger Juan Cuadrado, who was only on the pitch for 19 minutes, and the scoring of a fourth goal by substitute Asensio on 90 minutes.