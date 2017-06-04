Bale: Madrid have made history

“We are disappointed”, goalkeeper Buffon said in comments published on the website of European governing body UEFA. “It was really terrible – we really thought it was Manchester again”.

“I can not explain why we played like we did in the second half”.

“They came out in the second half, turned the screw, and literally blew this team away”.

Rodriguez was not even used in the semi-finals against Atletico Madrid and played just seven minutes off the bench in the quarter-final first leg win over Bayern Munich.

Mario Mandzukic cancelled out Madrid’s opener with a spectacular overhead kick but the Liga champions were totally dominant in the second half and sealed the win through Casemiro, Ronaldo and Marco Asensio.

“Second half Madrid won all the battles all over the pitch”.

“We managed to defend for 15 minutes”.

“If you had told me that I would have won all of this as a coach, I wouldn’t have believed it”, Zidane said. They nearly went ahead on six minutes as Miralem Pjanic’s 20-yard effort brought an excellent flying save from Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas. “As a team we played very well in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final but you need a guy to score the goals and he did it again”. In the run-up to the final, it sounded like Juventus were favourites and were playing a team who’d reached the final by chance.

The former Tottenham player went to Real in 2013 for a then world record fee of £85m and in 2016 signed a contract extension with the Spanish giants until 2022. “My only criticism of my team is that after the second goal we should have found a solution to stay in the game”, he said.

“It’s been an extraordinary season”.

Juventus, coming off their sixth consecutive Serie A championship and a triumph in the Coppa d’Italia, made the faster start in front of the more than 74,000 spectators at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium. “Now we’re all going to rest up and think about what we’ve just achieved”.

“It was important to him to get fit in time for the final and travel with us. Unluckily, we didn’t win it”.

An injured Juventus fan cries at the end of the Champions League final in Turin’s San Carlo square.

A fan named Filippo said that he had taken refuge in a restaurant in a neighbouring square.

With so much quality in all areas of the pitch, it was hard to imagine this game failing to live up to its lavish build-up and as Ronaldo stroked Real Madrid ahead after 20 minutes, this game had lift-off.