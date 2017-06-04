Barcelona Appoints Ernesto Valverde Head Coach

Sid Lowe examines Luis Enrique’s legacy at Barcelona and evaluates the impact Ernesto Valverde could have at the club.

Valverde was announced as Luis Enrique’s replacement at Barcelona yesterday, signing a three-year contract with the La Liga giants.

After 3-years at Barcelona, Luis Enrique announced he will be leaving the club half way through his last season.

The 53-year-old-former Barca player was previously Athletic Club Bilbao coach.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that fans will have to wait for an official announcement, but has promised that exciting signings will be made. At the Nou Camp he played with Gary Lineker, Ronald Koeman and Michael Laudrup while a young Pep Guardiola was in the Barcelona youth team. “Also, he is passionate about applying technology to both training and matches”.

Valverde will be officially presented as the new head coach on Thursday.

During his time as a manager, he worked with Espanyol, Olympiakos, Villarreal and Valencia, as well as his most recent club, Athletic Bilbao.

Enrique led Barcelona to the treble in his first season, the domestic double in 2016 and the Copa del Rey this year.

Valverde won the Cup Winners’ Cup and Copa del Rey as a player at Barca, while he also played for Espanyol, Athletic and Real Mallorca, winning one senior cap for Spain. He managed to guide Barcelona to a second place finish in the league and lost to Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“I am the one who has chose to stop because it will be the best for me and for the players, they need potent and intense stimulus”.

However, that win means Valverde will be handed a baptism of fire with his first two competitive games in charge likely to be against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup in August.