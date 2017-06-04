Britain votes next week in a general election that was supposed to be effectively a coronation for May, the unlikely prime minister who came to power last summer as a result of Britain’s surprise decision last June to vote to leave the European Union.

Under her own questioning from Mr Paxman, the PM insisted that she was determined to do the right thing for the country, referring to her reputation as a “bloody hard woman”.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn faced tough questions and a skeptical audience in a live TV event Monday night ahead of next week’s parliamentary elections.

Answering questions from an audience of voters on the Sky News/Channel 4 programme The Battle For Number 10, the Labour leader dismissed claims from his opponents that he would be soft on terror.

Martin responded: “I appreciate you are protecting the budgets, but we still need the staff to carry out the role of the police officer of keeping the public safe”.

Almost two thirds of voters in Yorkshire and the Humber trust Labour more than any other party with the future of the NHS, according to a new survey.

She was pressed by Mr Paxman over her climbdowns on a proposed Budget hike in national insurance and her social care changes just days after they were unveiled in the Tories’ election manifesto – and what it would mean for the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Corbyn said: “There will be no deals”.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson accused the Conservatives of being “hell bent on viciously attacking Jeremy Corbyn” in the absence of a more compelling campaign message. “We have to be prepared to walk out”, she said to applause during a Sky News interview on Monday. Activists no longer laugh when she raises the prospect of a Corbyn victory at her rallies and some have questioned the wisdom of building a campaign around her own personal brand, urging people to vote for “Theresa May and her team“.

Opinium said May’s approval ratings had dropped to plus 11 percent from plus 17 percent, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s approval ratings had risen to minus 11 from minus 18.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon was scathing in her assessment of Mrs May’s performance, tweeting: “It has become painfully clear in last half hour why the PM is dodging leaders’ debates in this election”. “It’s about absolutely condemning what happened in Manchester”. Corbyn also had to answer as to why he didn’t get more of his core beliefs into Labour’s manifesto – but this is a point open to intense debate.

“The June 8 United Kingdom election is approaching, and the polls suggest a tighter race than anyone expected, including most of all Prime Minister May”, said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at BBH, said in a note on Monday.

Both leaders dodged some awkward questions: Mr Corbyn on whether he would order the killing of a terrorist threatening an attack on the United Kingdom, and Mrs May on the Conservatives’ social care policy.