Baywatch Review: Priyanka’s Hollywood Debut Gets The Lowest Rating

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron star in the film, out in U.S. movie theatres tomorrow, which also features Kelly Rohrbach in the role made famous on television by the red-swimsuited Pamela Anderson, who was often filmed running along the beach in slow motion.

The first reviews for the film are out and the critics have slammed the film in every possible way. Many publications are in agreement that Priyanka was underused in the film, but commanded attention in the few scenes she was in.

Movie Monks says, “Baywatch’ is all about a fantasy of American lifestyle that involves sun, bikinis, beaches and the red floaties they carry around while running”. As the film is nearing its release, Priyanka Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to promote it.

Playing the couture loving, badass, Victoria Leeds, who enjoys the high life and her high heels, Johnson knew he found the flawless villain in Priyanka Chopra. Victoria isn’t a particularly memorable villain on the page, but Chopra is commanding, and when she gets called an aspiring Bond villain, it made me want her to be the villain in the next Bond movie.

“Priyanka Chopra is the highlight as the nefarious entrepreneur Victoria Leeds”.

About Chopra’s performance, he wrote, “Despite being incredibly talented, Chopra is clinically underused, the script offering her nothing to work with”. “Chopra’s engaging, interesting and speaks with a distinctive cadence”, said IGN.

While Baywatch is releasing in India on June 2, the world has already seen it.

Jacob Knight of Birth.Movies.Death wrote, “The Indian goddess brings a (sadly underutilised) brainy charisma to every scene that feels fit for a better picture”.

The film is based on the original Baywatch series which had David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson playing main roles.