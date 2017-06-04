BC NDP expected to review, ratify deal with Greens today

According to Clark, whose party won 43 seats or one short of the required majority of 44 in the last election, she will convene the legislative assembly and test its confidence.

“We’re going to implement that, and we’re hopefully going to have the support of the Green Party at that time”, said Horgan. “I would just like to say mostly that I know we negotiated in all fairness and I thought we tried to find some common ground”.

“I can tell you, I will work as hard as I have, and harder, for the best interests of the people of my riding and of rural British Columbia”.

The two leaders, who announced their historic partnership Monday, signed the agreement as their fellow MLAs stood behind and applauded the new chapter in B.C. politics.

“I’m hopeful that if Ms. Clark does want to go through with that precedent, that she does so in a timely manner”, Horgan said after signing the 10-page agreement during a ceremony with Weaver at the legislature. But since Weaver’s been clear that he won’t defeat a potential NDP government for four years, he’ll be stuck supporting their decisions on all the major items.

Elections BC announced the final results of the BC Election almost a month after the vote, and soon after, the BC NDP and Green Parties announced they would work together.

“No, I’m not concerned about that at all”, said Horgan when asked about the possibility.

Clark’s decision to stay on signals she intends to fight the attempt by the New Democrats and Greens to take power in the legislature.

However, Clark said she didn’t want to speculate as to whether Lt. -Gov.

She said it would be up to the lieutenant-governor to decide whether the NDP can take power or call a new election if the Liberals are defeated.

She would gladly serve as leader of the opposition if she loses the confidence of the House, Clark said. Should my government not meet the test of confidence in the house, which I think is likely, then she would I think ask the NDP as the party that got the second largest number of seats whether or not they could govern.

That project has been approved by both the B.C. and federal governments, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Monday that it is a matter of federal jurisdiction.

Specific terms call for a higher carbon tax, steps towards a minimum wage of up to $15, a referendum on proportional representation during the 2018 municipal elections, and a stop to the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline among other items. “But we have a six-week and a three-month timeframe for preliminary response and final response”.

The Green-NDP deal pledges to “immediately refer the Site C dam construction project to the B.C. Utilities Commission”, but Horgan confirmed there will be no halt to construction while a review proceeds.

The only thing less likely than a Liberal minority to survive the next four years in power is a coalition of the NDP backed by the growing, but still reed-thin, bulwark of the Greens. Notley said she doesn’t believe it makes much difference who is running B.C., because the federal government has already approved the project, so it can not be vetoed.