Beating South Africa huge boost ahead of Champions Trophy: Morgan

Hosts England will take on Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2017 opener at the Oval here on Thursday.

Among Mashrafe Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, there was unanimity on one point: Bangladesh should have scored 20 more runs.

England’s number three battled cramp to anchor a tricky 300-plus run chase, constructing his 129-ball knock in a meticulous manner and staying at the crease for nearly 45 overs to score the winning runs with back-to-back boundaries.

An unbeaten 133 by a cramping Joe Root, a 95 by opener Alex Hales, and an unbeaten 75 by captain Eoin Morgan paced an aggressive England to what, in the end, was a comfortable win in sunny conditions.

A strength in batting was laid bare as Alex Hales (95) and Root (133 not out) anchored a chase of 306 at The Oval that rarely required England to move out of second gear, although Jason Roy’s (1) latest single-figure score will pose a selection headache moving forward.

Hales muscled the ball through the leg side, played brutal cuts and lofted two sixes, only to be caught on the leg side boundary when looking for the blow that would have taken him to a century.

Root also brought up his highest score in the process and it was also the first time a team had got over 300 runs chasing.

Tamim received excellent support from Mushfiqur Rahim (79) in a third-wicket partnership of 166. The 166-run stand gave Bangladesh a flawless platform as a cameo from Sabbir Rahman (24) helped Bangladesh push the total past the 300-run mark in the 50 overs.

But worryingly for England, bidding to win their first major International Cricket Council ODI trophy, paceman Chris Woakes bowled just two overs before suffering a potentially tournament-ending left side strain.

Morgan’s side are looking to recover from a seven-wicket defeat in their final warm-up match against South Africa after an upper order batting collapse dented the momentum they established in the previous two matches of the series.

Hales’ opening partner Roy just can not get started. However, replays showed that the ball may have hit the ground before claiming the catch so the TV Umpire ruled with the onfield decision of not out.

“Ten, 15 runs more would have been ideal”, Tamim said.

Bowling: Woakes 2-1-4-0, Wood 10-1-58-0, Ball 10-1-82-1, Stokes 7-0-42-1, Plunkett 10-0-59-4, Ali 8-1-40-0, Root 3-0-18-0.

Mortaza was disappointed to have lost the match, and said: “I think 305 was a little bit short, but they batted really well and took the game away from us”.

England plays New Zealand next on Tuesday in Group A. The New Zealanders face Australia on Friday.