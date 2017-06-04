Bella Hadid suffers wardrobe malfunction at Cannes, again!

Along with seven art stars such as Mathieu Amalric, Marion Cotillard, and Uma Thurman, the nine-member jury that is headed by the Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar, and includs American actress Jessica Chastain, Will Smith and Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, opened the mythical festival’s red carpet.

Other celebs in attendance included Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, Julainne Moore and Susan Sarandon.

Susan posted a throwback from Cannes in 1978, when she would have been 29 years old.

The “Murder” star donned an outfit by her favourite designer, Georges Hobeika, just like past year.

The actress kept her jewellery simple, and she oozed class and elegance.

Portuguese model Sara Pinto Sampaio, known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, wore a dramatic Zuhair Murad Couture gown from the Spring 2017 collection.

Bella Hadid just made her first official red carpet appearance at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in a light pink silk gown that exuded Old Hollywood glamour. Twelve days to discover films that make you think about the human condition today. This Vivienne Westwood gown perfectly suits the occasion, but also manages to retain some youthfulness with its playful illustrated train.

While the front of the dress is minimal, the back is embroidered with playful doodles of hearts, squiggles and flower petals, it’s even signed by the designer herself.

Emily revealed, too, that she’s turned down a lot of film roles because she doesn’t want to be in a “big studio movie” which only really requires her to look good in a bikini. She was there with her father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid.

The models slipped into jeans and T-shirts for the after party on Wednesday night, having walked the red carpet at the Grand Theatre Lumiere earlier in the evening.