Best coach in the world? Zidane thinks not but confirms Madrid stay

It has been an incredible and seamless transition from player to coach for Zidane, who also guided Madrid to their first LaLiga crown since 2012 this season after replacing Rafael Benitez at the helm in January previous year.

The fast-paced first half of the match was even, and after pressure by Juventus, Real took the lead thanks to a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 20th-minute.

At the end of the 25th season of the Champions League, Ronaldo is the first player to score in the three of the competition’s finals.

After producing sub-par displays in Real’s 2014 and 2016 Champions League final wins against Atletico Madrid, this was a far more inspired showing from Ronaldo and he was quick to pay tribute to boss Zinedine Zidane for resting him nine times to keep him fresh for the run-in.

He added: “It was a very balanced game in the first half”.

Kroos added: “I didn’t expect it would be possible to defend this title as it’s so hard to win it once”. We’re working hard. We worked hard all season, thinking we could achieve things because in the long run everyone’s been very important. Karim Benzema picked up possession and passed to Ronaldo.

His first goal at the Principality Stadium to put Real ahead in the 20th minute against Juve illustrated that perfectly as he had the wit to lay the ball off to Dani Carvajal on his right and then the smartness to hold, wait for the cut-back pass and then use his technique to bury the ball in the bottom corner. They came away as losers for the seventh time in nine finals having also lost to Barcelona in 2015. But the magnificence evoked memories of another showpiece staged in the U.K.in 2002 when Zidane volleyed into the top corner in Glasgow to help Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon lies dejected after letting in a goal. The Croatian timed his cutback to perfection in the 64th to allow Ronaldo to ghost in between Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini and slot in at the near post.

Asensio netted Real’s fourth, moments after Juve had seen Juan Cuadrado sent off.

“In the second half their class, strength and how accustomed they are to winning these games showed through”. It remains a very strong season for Juventus and for Gigi, as next year there’s the World Cup too.