Big arrests have been made in the Manchester bombing says United Kingdom police

The brothers and father of the alleged Manchester bomber were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to multiple news outlets.

When May addressed the nation after a bomb killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday – Britain’s deadliest attack since the 2005 London transit bombings – she appeared to speak from the heart with simple, well-chosen words. Her French counterpart Gerard Collomb said the man had links with Islamic State and had probably visited Syria as well.

Before his arrest, Abedi’s father said he had last spoken to his son five days ago and he sounded “normal”.

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussis is so far the youngest named victim.

“Even if the families knew about their sons’ ideologies or affiliations, they wouldn’t talk but keep it to themselves”, he said.

“She expressed the view that the intelligence sharing relationship we have with the U.S.is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure”, a British government source said.

Officials are examining Abedi’s trips to Libya and possibly Syria as they piece together his allegiances and try to foil any new potential threats.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May says progress is being made in the Manchester bombing investigation but the national threat level remains critical – meaning another attack may be imminent.

The Times story followed several US news reports disclosing information British police and intelligence officials had chosen to withhold from the press. “This is not us”.

Abedi’s father and two of his brothers have been taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the bombing.

The Special Deterrence Force in Tripoli, a militia nominally under the control of Libya’s interior ministry, arrested Hashim al-Abedi a day later on suspicion of links to ISIS. Now, he is the administrative manager of the Central Security force in Tripoli. The traditional ceremony is a major tourist attraction in London. The Palace of Westminster, which houses Parliament, was shuttered to those without passes, and tours and events were canceled until further notice.

Armed police were on the streets outside London’s Wembley Stadium, and security guards conducted extra bag checks, as 90,000 fans arrived for the FA Cup soccer final between Chelsea and Arsenal, one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

The Chelsea soccer team announced it would cancel Sunday’s victory parade in London that was to have celebrated the team’s Premier League title win this season. “We have been following him for more than one month and a half”, Bin Salem said.

As police raids continued Friday, specially-trained firearms officers were being assigned patrol duty on trains for the first time in Britain.

Alan Kinsey, 52, who lives across the street, said he would often see a young man in his 20s returning late at night. He said the man is named Adel and is in his 40s, with a wife and several children.

“When you get an attack of this kind there’s a sort of “rally round the flag” effect”, said Rob Ford, a professor of political science at Manchester University.

“There will be more arrests and there will be more searches”, he said.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who was attending a summit of the Group of Seven in Sicily, offered a blistering critique of Corbyn’s position when she was asked about it at a news conference.

Ramadan Abedi fled to the U.K.in the early 1990s to escape the regime of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, according to The Guardian.

Twenty-two people were killed and 64 injured, including twelve under the age of 16, medical officials said. A British official said Manchester police have decided not to share further information on the probe with the United States due to leaks blamed on US officials.

British police condemned USA officials’ leaking of intelligence relating to the Manchester terror attack, calling it a breach of trust that risks undermining their investigations as the probe into the bombing extended to Libya.

“I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again”, she said.

Sixty-four people are still hospitalized, Jon Rouse of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership said Wednesday. Officials say 20 of them are being treated for critical injuries.