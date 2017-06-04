Big names added to Manchester Benefit Concert

The concert will take place between 7pm and 10pm this evening from Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Club, which has a capacity of 50,000.

All Grande fans who attended the gig on May 22 were offered free passes to Sunday’s benefit concert regardless of where they bought their tickets.

Grande will be joined by a litany of stars for the sold-out concert, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams and Usher.

Grande returned to Britain on Friday to comfort young victims who remain hospitalized.

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese sent his sympathy to those affected by the London attack and said: “The people of Manchester have shown incredible togetherness and resolve in the aftermath of the recent attack on our city and this, I’m sure, will be demonstrated once again at tonight’s One Love Manchester concert”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Great Manchester police’s Chief Constable Garry Shewan assured people that additional security would be in place to ensure everyone’s safety at the event.

Keavy Smith, 17, was there that fateful night and remembers calling her mother, Angie, screaming and crying after the bomb went off.

He added: We believe three people were involved but we still have some more inquiries to be 100% confident of that. “Too many lives are being taken by terrorists set on inflicting pain and suffering on innocent people”.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said he was watching coverage of the attacks “with horror”.

Her mother said: “Jaden was just sat there watching TV and she walked in”.

What is it raising money for?

Then we hid under the table and people came into the restaurant and knocked a bunch of stuff over, like the till. The bee has been a symbol of Manchester’s since its pivotal role in the Industrial Revolution, when worker “bees” transformed the city into a global economic powerhouse.

‘With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high.

Teaching assistant Georgie Ratcliffe, 22, was one of thousands who had a bee tattoo.

She said it was a fast-moving investigation and her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these awful events”.

“This Sunday, when Ariana Grande and her friends return to the stage, the world will stand united with families in Manchester and across the United Kingdom”, said Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC Television Group. It was the deadliest attack in Britain in more than a decade.

Russian Federation has suffered many attacks over the past two decades, most recently the April 3 suicide bombing on a St. Petersburg subway train that killed 16 people. They did not say if officers fired the shots.