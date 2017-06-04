Big US firms stay on White House panel despite climate jolt

THE FACTS: His claim is based on a study paid for by two groups that have long opposed environmental regulation, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the American Council for Capital Formation. Within the US, the announcement saw protests amidst questions about President Trump’s views on climate change. But, he said, “strong transatlantic ties are far more important and far more durable than the latest unfortunate decisions of the US administration”. “It’s to give their country an economic edge over the United States”.

Asked about CEOs’ criticism of the USA withdrawal, White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Friday said some companies that expressed support for remaining in the agreement raised concerns about the emissions reduction targets. In his remarks, Trump said he was open to re-brokering U.S. carbon reduction commitments, but didn’t express any urgency in bringing the USA back into the deal.

Second, as Jeff Immelt of General Electric, Elon Musk of Tesla, and other corporate titans have argued, the USA private sector will lead on developing energy and climate solutions for America and the world – a task unsuited to the cumbersome and lumbering US government. Business giants across the nation have already invested in stepping up their efforts around clean and renewable energy, as well as reducing emissions.

Musk first pledged to resign from his advisor position if the USA left the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, after a report suggested Trump was expected to withdraw.

TRUMP: “We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany”. There will then be a presidential election in 2020.

Questions about the Trump administration’s commitment to combating climate change resurfaced after the president announced earlier this week that the US would exit the Paris climate change agreement. And while he has been associated with the Republican and Democrat parties, he now considers himself to be an Independent.

Perhaps the biggest problem with the rationale for the U.S. exit is the fact that many top-notch business leaders don’t at all see the agreement as a bad deal. However, despite world leaders sending a clear message to the US that terms of Paris accord can not be renegotiated, given it was reached after consensus among almost all nations of the world, Haley made it clear that the Trump administration is likely to stand its ground on the agreement. Many spoke on the condition of anonymity because they feared further strain with the U.S. The company said in a statement on Friday that while it is “disappointed with the announcement, we hope there is a way for the accord to move forward with the U.S.at the table”. Thus far, Trump has been a force for European unity, and his latest decision on the climate pact could reinforce that.

“Many cities around the world are committing to ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, share lessons and hold each other accountable. Very bad for U.S. This will change.” – tweet Tuesday.

Sixth, the conventional wisdom that America is the problem and China’s stewardship on climate change is the enlightened solution is questionable. The Paris Agreement gives China (and India) the right to increase carbon emissions for the next 13 years, even as those of the USA and Europe decline.

On economic front, Li noted that China and the European Union have kept making new progress in their cooperation in recent years, urging the two sides to better align their development strategies, expand two-way opening up and push forward their negotiation on an investment agreement.