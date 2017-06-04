Bill Maher’s use of racial slur on HBO show draws criticism

Maher’s remark is historically rooted in the distinction between “house slaves” and “field slaves” in the United States; as explained by Allison Samuels in Newsweek, “house slaves” were frequently the products of the rape of female slaves by their white male masters and therefore often had lighter skin than “field slaves”.

The controversy arose during a segment of the show when Maher was interviewing the Republican Senator Ben Sasse.

As we previously reported, Maher was talking with Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse about working on his campaign when Sasse responded, “we’d love to have you work in the fields with us”.

BM: “Maybe I oughta visit Nebraska more”.

Maher shot back saying “Work in the fields? Senator, I am a house n–“, eliciting no verbal response from Sasse and a mixed reaction from the audience.

The comedian immediately waved off audience groans. He then asked everyone on his timeline if they have monies invested in black banks.

In a tweet addressing Maher and Griffin, Cornel Wm.

Other users called for Maher’s firing.

An HBO spokesman Quentin Schaffer called the joke “completely inexcusable and tasteless”. “Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough”. “The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry”. “Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines”, Sasse wrote in a series of tweets. (4 of 4) The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity.

Following his comments, students at the University of California in Berkeley petitioned to get Maher disinvited as a commencement speaker at a graduation in December 2014.

Maher’s wealth allowed him to purchase a home in the Los Angeles area, which he showed off in 2010 by inviting record producer Clive Davis over for an interview about various topics, including music and religion. Lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away. ThinkProgress, the editorial arm of the liberal Center for American Progress Action Fund, posted an article declaring “Bill Maher has been a public racist for a long time” with links to past clips from “Real Time“.

“Yeah”, Sasse said. “We want our kids to suffer”. He uses sexist language to attack his political targets, including President Trump.

“As a result of the first family bullying her, she has been vilified, getting death threats, fired from multiple jobs and had multiple events canceled”, Bloom said.

The comedian is on his 15 year to hosting “Real Time“.

Sasse also took to Twitter to apologize for not speaking up during the show.

“I beg for your forgiveness”. “I made a mistake and I was wrong”.

But in this hyper-partisan divide, there are two sets of people who are nearly certain to be outraged: 1) Older African Americans who have historically had little patience with the hip-hop generation’s “reclaiming the word”; and 2) Conservatives eager to exemplify Maher’s casual use of a historically unsafe word as an example of a double standard. Its a meaningless word used by everyone.