BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares tanked -0.38% to $10.57 on Wednesday. It has outperformed by 38.46% the S&P500. It was reported on Jun, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $12.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BBRY worth $554.40 million more. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock.

“BBRY has virtually completed its transition from hardware to software, cut expenses so it no longer burns cash, secured its balance sheet with a billion dollar settlement from Qualcomm, and is run by talented CEO John Chen, whose compensation is heavily pegged to the long term outcome of the stock”, Citron wrote in the report that pins a US$20 target price on the company’s Nasdaq-listed shares. “Reiterates Mkt Perform Rating for BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY)” was originally posted by The Cerbat Gem and is the property of of The Cerbat Gem.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Raymond James Financial, Inc”. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $9 target. On Thursday, April 13 the stock rating was upgraded by IBC to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, December 19 by Hovde Group. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $8 target in Monday, September 28 report.

Analysts await BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) to report earnings on June, 22. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 1.31% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.53 per share. BlackBerry Ltd’s Wall Street analysts see 100.00 % negative EPS growth, taking into account the $-0.01 EPS reproted in the previous quarter, About 8.31 million shares traded or 2.21% up from the average.

Including today’s unusual volume, BlackBerry Limited’s stock is performing at 53.41% on the year.

Citron also has a positive outlook on BlackBerry as it feels the company has the potential to be a key member of the Internet of Things market as it is a company known for its security.

Nvidia raised its enterprise value manifold with only a doubling in revenues over the past couple of years, the firm's report notes, because the Street stopped seeing Nvidia as just a graphic chip company and looked past that to autonomous driving, AI and data centers. Analysts predict that BlackBerry will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

