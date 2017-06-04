Blasting Klay Thompson’s Game 1 performance means you don’t fully understand basketball

“To be the first to wear the latest Hyperdunk means the world to me; we’re talking about Nike Basketball here, the biggest athletes in the world, and being the first one to actually try this new technology is unbelievable”. The NBA Finals continue to beat the competition in primetime and it marks the 56th consecutive time that a Finals game won the broadcast primetime ratings.

Klay Thompson struggled for Golden State, shooting just 3-of-16, while Draymond Green was 3-of-12. To his credit, Curry never turned into an excuse and downplayed the pain in his shoulders and knees.

But the Cavaliers hurt themselves with 20 turnovers, tying an National Basketball Association record for a playoff or Finals game.

– The second, James got no help after he swiped unsuccessfully at the ball. And during the epic rubber match, which features some of the best basketball players of this generation, we’ll bear witness to one of the most monumental championship rounds in sports history. James then rushed to defend the point guard.

The Warriors needed to stop Tristan Thompson. If Thompson was slumping on defense instead of offense, Game 1 would’ve been a helluva lot closer.

In the third quarter, it was Curry’s turn to do James dirty off the dribble. “And that’s one of the things that we need, a guy who can go get a bucket, get to the foul line”.

“We know we’re capable of playing a lot better”.

Curry also impressed on defense, a year after the Cavs took full advantage of him by switching on pick-and-rolls.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love said greater effort will be forthcoming in Game Two. “His defense was unbelievable”. The Cavaliers have to find a way to slow down this Warriors team, but has few weapons to actually do it. Irving and Kevin Love are both minuses defensively, and can be exploited at will.

Forget about the action on the court during Thursday night’s opening game of the NBA Finals, did you catch what Rihanna was up to?

Durant was utterly dominant 11 months after leaving Oklahoma City last July to join the Warriors, while Curry found a groove once he removed the black sleeve from his shooting arm protecting his tender right elbow.

Stephen Curry does high-kicks on Thursday night.

While it’s easy to overreact to Game 1 confirming some of the concerns about this series, Cleveland isn’t cooked just yet.

The Warriors expect the Cavaliers to clean up their game and play much better on Sunday.

“It’s all the same”, Brown said. “It all makes sense that they lost that game since this is technically his toaster streak”, remarks Medworth.

Kerr has missed the entire playoffs because of back pain stemming from complications with a surgery in 2015 to fix a ruptured disc.

San Francsico-Oakland’s rating was also down from past year falling 6% below the 32.8 it received in 2016. The report adds he is feeling better.