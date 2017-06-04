White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Washington.

A recent report from Yahoo News that top Trump administration officials began developing plans to lift economic sanctions against Russian Federation almost as soon as they took office could also add new significance to Kushner’s efforts to set up a direct line with the Kremlin and his meeting with Gorkov, whose bank has been under United States sanctions for nearly three years. At the same time, he often undermines his staffers, contradicting their public statements and sending inflammatory tweets that derail their efforts to stay on topic.

In a letter to company president Laurent Morali, Sen. “He’s always proven that”.

The White House made the announcement about its new policy on Russian Federation questions just before the House intelligence committee issued subpoenas related to its Russian Federation investigation. When you deflect or double down, or when you give conflicting accounts of the same story, you’ll draw only more attention to the gross incompetence and failed leadership that has characterized the Trump presidency thus far. “Sean Spicer is a little like the “Incredible Shrinking Man” in the 1957 movie – not in a doll house but in the White House, playing cat and mouse with the press”. Spinning the desperate movements of someone trying to put out a fire into some sort of Rube Goldberg machine of political brilliance only draws more attention to what is obviously a severe, ongoing crisis besieging the White House.

In the video above, you can see Spicer repeatedly say he doesn’t have the requisite knowledge to answer questions about Trump’s policies.

Bossie told “Fox & Friends” in a separate interview that the administration has reached out to him but hasn’t offered him a job.

Last week, The Post and The Times reported that Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, proposed setting up a secret communications line with the Kremlin during a meeting in early December at Trump Tower.

In December – after the election but before Trump assumed office – Kushner met separately with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to Washington, and Sergey Gorkov, the head of the government-owned Vnesheconombank, which has been subject to US sanctions because of its role in Russia’s occupation of a part of Ukraine.

That’s for a variety of reasons, said Tim Hagle, an associate professor of political science at the University of Iowa, and a faculty adviser to the University of Iowa College Republicans.

Donald Trump has been digging himself into a hole from the beginning of his campaign, especially when he publicly called on the Russians to hack into Hillary Clinton’s email and expose what they found to the American people. Kushner may have discussed a secret communication channel between Russian Federation and the transition team.

Flynn served briefly as Trump’s national security adviser before being fired in February. Lindsey Graham said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he is skeptical of the back-channel story because he does not trust Russian officials.

The Monmouth University survey, released on May 31, found that 61 percent of Americans said that Trump hurts, rather than helps, his own cause when he speaks for his administration, while only 33 percent said the opposite.

On the other hand, “Trump isn’t always as clear on the policy specifics, whereas the communications people usually are better at that, and that could be a detriment to the overall message”, Hagle said. His last day has not yet been determined.