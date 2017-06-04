Bloomberg Leads Efforts to Help US Meet Paris Agreement Commitments

The US can still meet its commitments to fight climate change, despite President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris accord, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has said.

The three leaders said they took note “with regret” the United States decision, but added that they regard the accord as “a cornerstone in the cooperation between our countries, for effectively and timely tackling climate change”.

“As city council president, I started Atlanta’s first energy conservation program“, Woolard said in a Facebook post.

The non-partisan organization is made up of all 1,408 mayors of American cities with populations greater than 30,000.

Some San Diegans commented that they felt San Diego could work to commit to protecting the environment without the federal financial impacts.

“The important thing is to say that cities matter, and cities will stick together”, said Coderre.

Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves said Trump’s action did not “make American great”.

Dozens of cities have said they are committed to the Paris climate accord, with at least 86 mayors signing a statement saying they will adopt and uphold the agreement’s goals.

The two wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry saying that maintaining the commitment to the agreement and to U.S. leadership on climate change will help protect future generations.

Jerry Brown (D), and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) on Thursday announced the formation of a coalition of states supporting the Paris agreement, called the United States Climate Alliance. Indeed: The U.S. government takes the problem so unseriously, and values the lives of those at risk so little, that it will try desperately to undermine the already far-too-modest climate actions that the Obama administration set in motion.

It was not immediately clear whether the group’s submission would be accepted.

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt said it was up to other nations whether they would sit down to negotiate a new deal or engage on environmental issues.

It is imperative that the world know that in the US, the actors that will provide the leadership necessary to meet our Paris commitment are found in city halls, state capitals, colleges and universities, investors and businesses. “I tell you firmly tonight: We will not renegotiate a less ambitious accord”.

However, Republican congressional leaders and the U.S. coal industry backed the move, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supporting Mr Trump “for dealing yet another significant blow to the Obama administration’s assault on domestic energy production and jobs”.

Northwestern University has signed an open letter to the worldwide community to endorse actions being taken at the state and local levels to address climate change in support of the Paris Agreement.