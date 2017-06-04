Bloomberg pledges $15M to United Nations to cover U.S. climate share

“As of today, the USA will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on the United States“.

“The bulk of the decisions which drive US climate action in the aggregate are made by cities, states, businesses, and civil society”, Bloomberg wrote in a draft letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

But hang on, there is one poll that might give Mr Trump reason to think he’s onto a victor: while Americans believe climate change is happening, many of them don’t believe it will happen to them.

The announcement follows Trump’s decision to pull out of the climate deal that almost 200 nations agreed to in late 2015. “Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement“, Peduto tweeted.

The United States withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement will greatly undermine the global effort to prevent and mitigate the devastating impact of climate change on human health, said the American College of Physicians (ACP) today.

“Just a short few years ago, China was the climate bad boy”, said Li Shuo, senior climate change advisor with Greenpeace.

He said his administration could try to renegotiate the existing agreement or try to create a new one that is more favorable to the U.S. As NPR has reported, “the only other countries not part of the agreement are Syria, which is in the midst of a civil war, and Nicaragua, which argued that the Paris accord did not go far enough to curb global emissions”.

The executive director of Montreal-based Equiterre said that was not surprising.

Many Christian green advocates also expressed frustration with comments made Friday by Vice President Mike Pence, a well-known evangelical.

“I made the U.K.’s position clear to President Trump last week at the G-7 meeting, as did the other G-7 leaders, and I made the position clear to President Trump last night”.

“I think a lot of people appreciate his outspokenness”.

In a long Facebook post, DiCaprio termed the US President’s action as “discouraging” and ask the world to challenge those who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths.