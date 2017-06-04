Blue Jays DFA Bolsinger, promote Campos

With Gary Sanchez’s strength and CC Sabathia’s trickery, the Yankees had no problem crushing the Blue Jays, 12-2, before at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night.

Hicks was extraordinary, driving in six runs in the game with three doubles in the game as part of a four-hit night.

Liriano is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) against the Yankees.

After fighting their way to within a game of.500 following the 2-9 start to the season, the Jays hoped to hit that mark and pull within 4 1/2 games of the division leaders.

The Yankees played on Thursday exactly the way you are supposed to against teams that you should beat. He served up both of Sanchez’s homers.

Estrada’s night was done much earlier than anticipated as manager John Gibbons brought out the hook before the fourth inning was done, an atypical effort from the veteran Jays starter. His roster spot will go to fellow righty Leonel Campos, who was recalled from Triple-A.

Estrada allowed a season-high seven runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. Hicks had never before driven in more than three runs in a game.

The Yankees translated their early-season dominance into French just fine. The offence was bound to get better, but nobody would have seen this coming: they smacked 49 home runs in May after hitting only 22 in April, as key players found their groove and others kept up their hot play.

It was not a good outing for Estrada, who needed 29 pitches to slog through the first inning, where the Yankees jumped all over him for a 4-0 lead. NY is also 3-8 in their last 11 Friday games, and 21-9 in the last 30 game twos of a series.

“With Biagini in the rotation and Sanchez not too, too far off it was becoming a log jam”, Gibbons said of the glut of starters. Hicks followed with an RBI double and Chase Headley had an RBI single that gave NY a 9-0 lead. In four appearances out of the bullpen this season for the Jays, Campos has surrendered two runs on five hits in five innings (3.60 ERA).

The Yankees had five hits in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The Yankees first visit to town was the fourth of 19 meetings between the AL East rivals this season and the Yankees improved to 3-1.

SEATTLE – Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado hit home runs as Colorado defeated injury-plagued Seattle to salvage the finale of a two-city, four-game interleague series. Didi Gregorius struck out with the bases loaded for the second out, but Hicks picked him up with his three-run double.

The Diamondbacks were led by Nick Ahmed, who went 3-for-4, including a go-ahead two-run single in the eighth.

The spurt moved Toronto to 26-27 heading into the NY series, one win away from levelling their record at.500, a psychological barrier the team is hoping to clear.

The last-place Blue Jays (26-28) looked to have turned a corner in May, going 18-10 after an 8-17 April.

The idea is to give him the occasional break.