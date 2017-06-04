Boeing spat with Canadian defence minister hurts fighter jet deal

The Canadian government’s proposal to acquire 18 Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets to plug a “capability gap” in its fighter fleet took a odd turn June 1 when Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) abruptly cancelled a media briefing on the final day of the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries-sponsored CANSEC trade show.

However, Boeing also is now engaged in a trade conflict with Bombardier, and recently asked the U.S. Commerce Department to investigate subsidies for Bombardier’s CSeries aircraft.

“We’re very disappointed with the actions Boeing has taken against Bombardier.We believe (Boeing’s) position is unfounded”, Sajjan said on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual meeting of global defense officials.

To view the full article, register now. Critics say the rhetoric is just an excuse for the Liberal government to not follow-through on a multi-billion dollar buy of the F-18 Super Hornet fighter jet.

Boeing’s complaint also prompted Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland to order a review of the planned Super Hornet deal, saying “there will be consequences” for Boeing.

The Liberal administration chose to procure an “interim” fleet of 18 F/A-18 Super Hornets to fill a capability gap due to the ageing CF-18 Hornet fleet.

According to Boeing, Bombardier benefits unfairly from Canadian government subsidies by selling airplanes below cost to the US.

“We strongly disagree with the decision of the United States Commerce Department to initiate a trade remedy case in response to Boeing’s petition against Bombardier”.

“It is not the behaviour of a trusted partner”, Sajjan told industry representatives Wednesday at the CANSEC defence trade show in Ottawa.

Boeing responded Thursday by cancelling a planned press conference at the large CANSEC military trade show that was meant to highlight its contribution to the fighter jet project.

Sajjan said Boeing is not behaving like a “trusted partner” and the government wants the company to withdraw the complaint. Day defended the company’s trade action.

Boeing’s commitment to Canada “has been, and remains, unwavering”, Day said on Thursday. There are approximately 560 Canadian suppliers.

If Boeing is not a “trusted partner”, that opens the door for other contractors to fill the niche opened in Canadian defense – including European defense firms.

Harjit Singh Sajjan, born in Bombeli, India in 1970, is Canada’s Minister of National Defence.