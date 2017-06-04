Bombing in diplomatic area of Kabul kills 80, wounds scores

The council strongly condemned the attack, saying that “carrying out such attacks in the holy month of Ramadan is completely against humanity”.

A huge explosion hit near foreign embassies in Kabul on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 67 people injured, Afghan officials said.

A government source said the reason for the cancellation was because consular and diplomatic staff “so shortly after the attack, have more important things to do than to deal with organisational matters”. The bombing also raised serious questions about the Afghan government’s ability to secure the war-battered nation.

“Such attacks do not change our resolve in continuing to support the Afghan government in the stabilization of the country”, Gabriel said.

The BBC said one of its drivers was killed and four of its journalists were wounded.

The vehicle born improvised explosive device detonated near the German and other embassies in Kabul, as streets were filled with commuters.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said initial findings showed it had been a truck bomb.

The stricken neighborhood was considered Kabul’s safest, with the embassies protected by dozens of 10-foot-high blast walls and government offices guarded by security forces.

The incident sent clouds of black smoke spiralling into the sky near the presidential palace and foreign embassies.

Koenders confirmed that no employees of the Dutch embassy, located a few blocks away from where the tanker exploded, were injured.

The Afghan National Security Force (ANSF) has deployed its team in the area for rescue and counter-insurgency operations.

Local TV footage showed shocked residents soaked in blood stumbling about, then being ferried away to hospitals. Passers-by stopped and helped the wounded into private cars, others congregated outside the nearby Italian-run Emergency Hospital. The Islamic State group has also claimed responsibility for several recent bombings in the Afghan capital, including a powerful blast targeting an armored North Atlantic Treaty Organisation convoy that killed at least eight people and wounded 28 on May 3. The Taliban issued a statement later yesterday, denying any involvement and condemning all attacks against civilians. Zabihullah Mujahdid, a spokesman for the terror group, said the Taliban was not involved. Ankara’s ambassador to Kabul was in Turkey at the time of the attack, but he will return to Afghanistan, he added.

Switzerland condemns devastating Kabul bombingMay 31, 2017 – 16:55Switzerland has spoken out against the perpetrators of a vehicle bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, that has left at least 80 dead.

Earlier this month, another attack targeted foreign troops near the US Embassy in Kabul, killing eight people. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that along with the Afghan guard who was killed, a German diplomat was lightly wounded while an Afghan staffer sustained severe injuries.

The statement further added that “The U.S Embassy reminds all USA citizens that serious threats to safety and security exist in the city of Kabul and throughout Afghanistan”.

Operation Resolute Support, the NATO-led worldwide mission to support Afghan forces, is focused this year on building Afghan forces’ offensive capability on the battlefield, Salvin added. More than 50 cars were either destroyed or damaged.

“I felt like it was an natural disaster, and after that I do not know what happened”, said Mohammed Hassan, 21, who was attending a training program at the Azizi Bank, half a block from the blast, and suffered cuts on his head and arms.