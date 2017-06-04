Boston Celtics: Options with the number one pick

Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game as a freshman at Washington. If they do have the opportunity to sign him, they’ll need to clear some more salary from their cap and that means trading established players for picks and/or players with lower salaries. He certainly has deficiencies on the defensive end, generously listed at 5-foot-9, and some of his splits do lend credence to that theory. Unfortunately, they were no match for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In addition to his notable achievements on the court during his lone season with the Huskies, Fultz has been doing solid work in the gym of late. And if you are part of the movement shouting that the Celtics would be better off without Thomas, Danny Ainge says you’re just being silly.

“We can both play on or off the ball”, he said. If this is the case then Jackson might not be the best guy to draft. “We can both score and also pass. So that’s just silly”. Thomas’ younger sister, Chyna, was killed in a vehicle accident before the first game of the postseason. Boston carried the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference into the playoffs.

Fultz has also been close to Isaiah Thomas since he was being recruited at Washington (Thomas went to the school) and the two have remained in touch ever since. When we’ve talked since the lottery, we haven’t really talked about basketball much.

If the trade were to go down, the Sixers could select Lonzo Ball or Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick (via Celtics) while sending either Jahlil Okafor or Dario Saric and the No. 3 pick to Boston.

In a recent interview, Thomas expressed his desire to remain in Boston and help the team win a championship. Danny Ainge, always on the look-out for potential talent to add to the Boston Celtics mix, will be there with a number of folks from his front-office staff.