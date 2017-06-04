Bounty hunters, fugitive killed in gunfight at vehicle dealership

Two Texas bounty hunters and the Minnesota man they were following killed each other in a hail of gunfire at a Nissan dealership in Texas Tuesday night as terrified employees and customers dove for cover, according to reports.

According to a Minnesota bail bond enforcement agency, Hutchinson failed to appear in a Hennepin County court in March, and had a nationwide felony warrant issued for his arrest. They said Hutchinson broke free and began firing his gun, with the bounty hunters firing back. Security and Investigations employees Fidel Garcia, Jr. and Gabriel Bernal.

Police say when Bernal and Garcia attempted to apprehend Hutchinson, shots were fired and all three men were killed.

Three people are confirmed dead in a shooting at a Nissan dealership northeast of Dallas.

Greenville police said they were not alerted about the planned arrest beforehand.

Hutchinson and the bounty hunters died at the scene. Both Garcia and Bernal returned fire, the release said.

Arriving officers found the three men dead.

A video of the shooting was released to reporters by the city of Greenville, Texas. She did not know specifics of why Garcia and his colleague would chose a vehicle dealership for an arrest, but she said bounty hunters often use public places in an effort to minimize risk.

Peters says he had spoken to Garcia on the phone Tuesday before he went to the dealership. “Hard working, dedicated and passionate bounty hunter”.

Several hours later, after 49-year-old Ramon Hutchinson arrived, the two men walked into an office with guns drawn.

Catherine Smit-Torrez is also a private investigator and was personal friends with Garcia. No one else was injured in the altercation. A fellow board member, Bradley Smith, described him as a “gentle giant”.

“He had the persona that, ‘I’m a big teddy bear and anybody can trust coming and talking to me, ‘” she said.