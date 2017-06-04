Brazil’s recession ends but economic future uncertain

Brazil expects good news this week-the first return to growth after two years of recession-but with the political system in chaos and unemployment at record highs, few will celebrate.

Brazil’s central bank kept the pace of monetary easing and signaled future rate cuts may not be as aggressive amid a fresh political crisis that has rocked the country. Before the release of the audio recording by Joesley Batista, one of the owners of JBS, with President Temer, the financial markets had been projecting a reduction of 1,25 percentage points.

The IBGE bureau said record grain harvests had boosted the economy, with the agricultural sector expanding 13.4 percent.

“There is still some way to go to achieve a full economic recovery, but we are heading in the right direction”, he said in a statement.

Economist Mauro Rochlin at Brazil s Getulio Vargas Foundation told AFP the recession can not be considered to be over until a second quarter of growth is registered.

The first-quarter bounce was led by a surge from Brazil s giant agro-industry, up 13.4 percent. Estimates for the quarterly rate of growth ranged from 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent, while estimates for the annual rate varied between an increase of 0.4 percent and a decline of 1.8 percent.

As Brazilians protest in the streets demanding Temer’s impeachment or resignation, the status of his planned economic austerity reforms are in doubt, which further cloud assessment of Brazil’s economic future.

Temer argues that any move to remove him from office would doom the effort and plunge Brazil into new instability. Government data later on Thursday showed a record trade balance in May. Anticipating the effects of turbulence, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (COPOM) chose to maintain the rate of decrease in the country’s base interest rate (SELIC).

The fragile recovery may now depend as much on politics as economics. As the recession deepened a year ago, Temer’s predecessor, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached for breaking budget rules amid record-low approval ratings.